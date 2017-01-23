Register
08:48 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC

    Tokyo Wants Stronger Ties to Washington to Allay Security Concerns

    © AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5801

    Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday that Tokyo-Washington alliance is "the key to diplomacy and ensuring security" in the region, adding that Tokyo aims to further boost ties with the US.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan appreciates the alliance with Washington and wants to further strengthen the relationship to improve regional security, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday.

    "The Japanese-US alliance is the key to diplomacy and ensuring security. In the situation where the state of regional security is becoming worse, we want to further strengthen ties to Trump's administration," Suga said.

    Japan and South Korea have repeatedly expressed their worries over neighboring North Korea's nuclear program.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama take the stage to deliver remarks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, U.S., December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Current Tokyo-Washington Ties Strongest in History - Japanese Cabinet Secretary
    On January 20-22, Japan, South Korea and the United States held military drills to prepare for a potential missile launch from the territory of North Korea.

    On January 8, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said the country was ready to launch a ballistic missile at any time and from any location. On the same day, former diplomat at the North Korean embassy in London Thae Yong Ho, who defected to South Korea in 2016, stated that North Korea sought to complete the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the end of 2017 or in early 2018.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Tehran, Tokyo in Talks on Iran's Refinery Upgrade Investments - Deputy Minister
    Seoul Should Keep Strengthening Ties With Tokyo Despite Disagreements
    China Urges Tokyo to Resolve Diplomatic Crisis With Seoul Over 'Comfort Women'
    Tags:
    relations, Trump Administration, Yoshihide Suga, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok