South Korean Acting President Vows Perfect Policy Coordination With Washington

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The government of South Korea will strive for faultless coordination of policies with the United States to develop trade and counter North Korean threat, Hwang Kyo-ahn said.

"[The Seoul government] will push in earnest for seamless policy coordination [with Washington] for the development of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, the handling of North Korea's nuclear issue and the development of economic and trade relations," Hwang said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

Hwang added that South Korea would continue to push for North Korea's reduction of its nuclear arsenal with the help of the sanctions coordinated with the United States and other countries.

On Friday, Hwang was reported to have congratulated US President Donald Trump on assuming the office and reaffirmed South Korean wish to further strengthen ties with the United States.

Hwang has been South Korea’s acting president since the impeachment of Park Geun-hye on December 9, 2016 over corruption charges.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!