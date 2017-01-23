Trump Stresses Importance of US-Israeli Military Cooperation - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the statement, in a conversation held earlier on Sunday, Trump and Netanyahu agreed to further discuss a number of regional issues.

"The President emphasized the importance the United States places on our close military, intelligence, and security cooperation with Israel, which reflects the deep and abiding partnership between our countries… The President affirmed his unprecedented commitment to Israel's security and stressed that countering ISIL [Daesh] and other radical Islamic terrorist groups will be a priority for his Administration," the statement read.

The statement also said that Trump stressed the importance of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine that have been embroiled in a bitter territorial dispute for decades and offered US assistance to help solve that conflict.

The statement confirmed that Trump had invited Netanyahu to Washington in February, which was reported earlier in the day by the Israeli Prime Minister's press service.

