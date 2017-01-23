UK's May Vows to Speak About Importance of NATO With Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Sunday, May confirmed in an interview to the BBC broadcaster that she would meet Trump on January 27.

"[May and Stoltenberg] discussed the continued importance of the Alliance as the bulwark of our defence, and agreed on the need for the Alliance to continue to evolve to be able to effectively counter the biggest threats of the day, in particular terrorism and cyber attacks. The Prime Minister said she would be taking these messages to Washington later this week where she is expected to discuss NATO with President Trump," the statement, issued on Sunday, read.

Trump, who was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, throughout his 2016 election campaign repeatedly called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the Alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.

