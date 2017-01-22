Meeting of Russian Delegation, Head of Syrian Delegation Concludes After 2 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The meeting took place in the Mariott hotel where Russian delegation is staying. It is expected that the delegation will have another meeting, this time with the representatives of the Syrian armed opposition later tonight.

Bashar Jaafari told Sputnik that further consultations with different delegations in Astana needed to achieve common understanding.

"As of now we, have not achieved a consensus, a common understanding regarding the ceasefire and the fight against terrorism. The issue requires more negotiations with the delegations present in Astana," Jaafari said.

