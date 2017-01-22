Netanyahu Says to Discuss Iranian 'Threat' With Trump in Telephone Conversation

Netanyahu noted at Sunday’s cabinet meeting that he appreciated Trump’s "deep friendship" for Israel and his "declared willingness to fight against radical Islamic terror with full force", according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper.
"I want to make clear that, as opposed to some reports that I read, stopping the Iranian threat – first and foremost, stopping the threat forgotten by the signing of the bad agreement with Iran — continues to be the supreme objective of the state of Israel," Netanyahu said, as quoted by the newspaper.
On Friday, Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Like Obama and all of his predecessors, you can expect these rankling phone calls everey day, Donald. I think Netanayhu drove Obama to golf courses, just so that Netanayhu would have to go to voice mail.
marcanhalt