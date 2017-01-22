Astana Talks Agenda Includes Ceasefire Strengthening, Terrorist Separation

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The agenda of the upcoming Astana talks on Syria include the ceasefire strengthening and the separation of terrorist groups from those who stick to the ceasefire, Syrian Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar Jaafari said Sunday.

"There is a work plan, an agenda of several main points, namely, the ceasefire strengthening, the separation of terrorist groups like Daesh and al-Nusra Front from the groups who agreed to abide by the ceasefire and to come to the meeting and finally achieving a common ground on the fight against terrorism with the participants,” Jaafari told the SANA news agency.

at 07:00 GMT on January 23 and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on January 24. The negotiations brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran will be held behind closed doors.

Syrian opposition groups agreed to attend the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran as an attempt to end the six-year civil war in the country, which sees government forces fighting against a number of opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh, which is banned in Russia and many other countries.

