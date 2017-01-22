Register
    A view of Astana's Rixos President Hotel, the place that will host Syria peace talks, in Astana, on January 22, 2017

    Russian Delegation Has 'Most Decisive Attitude' to Make Breakthrough in Astana

    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Russian delegation has decisive attitude ahead of the Syrian talks in Astana on Monday, striving to reach the agreement, Minister-Counsellor of Russian Embassy to Kazakhstan Alexander Musienko told Sputnik Sunday.

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — The Astana talks on Syrian settlement will start in the hotel Rixos President Astana at 07:00 GMT on January 23 and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on January 24. The negotiations brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran will be held behind closed doors.

    "I can only speak for the Russian delegation, we have the most decisive attitude, we are trying to reach compromise with everyone and will strive to that," Musienko said.

    “The talks are going difficult but the negotiators must be given time to fulfill their mission,” he elaborated.

    On Sunday, Russian, Iranian and Turkish delegations are holding trilateral preliminary talks.

    “Everyone is busy with it [final document] at the moment. We are preoccupied with that. What else is there? Precisely, the final document. Everything is being done for it,” Musienko said.

    “[UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan] de Mistura is unlikely to join today’s trilateral consultations,” Musienko said.

    Syrian opposition groups agreed to attend the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran as an attempt to end the six-year civil war in the country, which sees government forces fighting against a number of opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh, which is banned in Russia and many other countries.

