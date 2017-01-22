De Mistura Unlikely to Join Trilateral Consultations on Syria on Sunday

ASTANA (Sputnik) — UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is unlikely to join Russian-Iranian-Turkish consultations in Astana on Sunday ahead of the intra-Syrian talks, Minister-Counsellor of the Russian Embassy to Kazakhstan Alexander Musienko told Sputnik.
“De Mistura is unlikely to join today’s trilateral consultations,” Musienko said.
The Astana talks on Syrian settlement will start in the hotel Rixos President Astana at 07:00 GMT on January 23 and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on January 24. The negotiations brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran will be held behind closed doors.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Thank God for that. His presence is not missed. One down for the western establishment.
Robert Klimenko