14:36 GMT +322 January 2017
    Donald Trump hugs a US flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015

    Germany Wants to Be Friends With Trump's US in This Unpredictable World

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyde
    Berlin hopes to build friendship with Washington in the world of unpredictability and uncertainty, the German foreign minister said.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — Germany hopes for an “equal partnership” with the United States under the presidency of Donald Trump, based on free trade, joint fight against terrorism and transatlantic cooperation under the umbrella of shared values, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, published Sunday.

    “We want to outline our views and expectations from the newly re-strengthened equal partnership between Europe and the United States. Our agenda there includes free trade, exchange and openness, cooperation in the fight against extremism and terrorism, as well as strong and close cooperation, based on shared values,” Steinmeier said.

    Germany hopes to build good friendship with the United States in the world of unpredictability and uncertainty, the minister added.

    Trump was sworn into office as the forty-fifth president of the United States at noon at Capitol Hill on January 20.

    Tags:
    Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Donald Trump, Germany, United States
