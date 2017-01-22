Russian, Iranian, Turkish Delegations Hold Joint Dinner in Astana

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey took part part in a joint dinner in the hotel Rixos President Astana in the Kazakhstan's capital before the start of intra-Syrian negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Director of Middle East and North Africa Department Sergey Vershinin said.

"The dinner took place," Vershinin told Sputnik.

The dinner followed consultations between Vershinin, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Jaberi Ansari and members of the Turkish delegation.

The Astana talks on Syrian settlement will start in the hotel Rixos President Astana at 07:00 GMT on January 23 and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on January 24. The negotiations brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran will be held behind closed doors.

