De Mistura, Syrian Opposition to Arrive in Astana Late Saturday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN's special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and representatives of the Syrian opposition are expected to arrive in Astana late on Saturday, while the delegation of the Syrian government will arrive on Sunday, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Anuar Jainakov said Saturday.

"UN special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura and delegations of the Syrian opposition are expected to arrive this night, the delegation of the Syrian government will arrive in Astana tomorrow," Jainakov told Sputnik.

© Sputnik/ President of the Ukraine Press-Service Russia, Iran, Turkey to Hold Consultations Before Astana Talks on Syria

The peace negotiations on Syria will take place on Monday in Astana.

The Syrian opposition groups agreed to attend the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran as an attempt to end the six-year civil war in the country, which sees government forces fighting against a number of opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State, which is banned in Russia as other states worldwide.