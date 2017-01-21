Russia, Iran, Turkey to Hold Consultations Before Astana Talks on Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Delegations from Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold consultations before the start of Astana talks on Syria, the press service of the Iranian embassy to Kazakhstan said on Saturday in a statement.

“Before the official start of negotiations, the [Iranian] delegation will hold consultations with delegations from Russia and Turkey that arrived to take part in negotiations on the Syrian crisis,” the embassy said.

The aim of the consultations is to create conditions for productive talks in Astana.

The peace negotiations on Syria will take place on Monday in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Syrian opposition groups agreed to attend the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran as an attempt to end the six-year civil war in the country, which sees government forces fighting against a number of opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State, which is banned in Russia as other states worldwide.