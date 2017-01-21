Register
14:19 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    People reading the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper

    Dubious Honor: Germany, Ukraine, Sweden Lead the Way in Anti-Russian Media Bias

    © Flickr/ Deutsches Historisches Institut Paris
    Politics
    Get short URL
    540507

    2016 has come and gone, but Russia has remained the number one bogeyman in the eyes of some of the most influential mainstream media resources in the world. Statistics compiled for the news agency Rossiya Segodnya news agency show which countries' print, radio and television media are most obsessed with casting Russia in a negative rightlight.

    The statistics, compiled using the 'Russia in the World' information analysis system, monitored leading mass media outlets (print, television, radio) across 50 countries and in 25 languages between January and December 2016, paying particular attention to media coverage in Europe, North and South America, as well as Asia and the Middle East.

    The results were somewhat surprising. When it comes to the publication of stories with an unapologetically negative tone toward Russia, the powerful media establishment in the United States didn't even make the top ten, notwithstanding the #Russiadidit paranoia of many US politicians and media figures in the last few months over spurious allegations of Russia 'hacking the US election'.

    Instead, that dubious honor went to Germany, whose journalists churned out a whopping 878 stories with a brazen negative bias toward Russia. Germany was followed by Ukraine (no surprise there), Sweden, and Poland, with the Czech Republic making the top five. The UK, Denmark, France, Saudi Arabia and Spain rounded out the top ten.

    Russia Today channel
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    YouTube Says Request on Sanctioned RT Employees Not Political
    Interestingly, among the top five 'Russia critics', the number of negative stories actually fell in Germany, Ukraine, Poland and the UK between 2015 and 2016, with only Sweden and the Czech Republic seeing a small or moderate rise in the number of stories that were negative in their tone.

    The picture changes somewhat when accounting for stories about Russia with only a 'somewhat negative' slant. According to the compiled data, Germany leads the way (with over 6,000 such articles), with France, the UK, the US, Poland and Sweden following, respectively. Apart from Germany and Sweden, all of these countries have seen a decline in the number of 'negative' and 'somewhat negative' stories between 2015 and 2016.

    In terms of the raw number of stories about Russia, the data showed that Germany again led the way, with a total of 9,476 stories, nearly a quarter more than in 2015. France, the UK, Spain and the US rounded out the top five (with 7,190, 4,772, 2,889 and 2,795 stories, respectively), with Poland, Japan, Sweden the Czech Republic and Ukraine making the top ten list, with between 1,485 and 2,661 stories apiece.

    Analyzing the data, Russia in the World's analysis discovered that while no national media were dominated by an entirely 'negative' slant toward Russia, a significant number of countries, including about a dozen EU members, the UK, Norway, Georgia, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Japan, the US, Canada and Colombia showed a tendency toward 'somewhat negative' coverage of stories having to do with Russia.

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York
    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    'Neo-Liberals' and 'Fake News': The West's Campaign Against Free Speech
    Surveyed countries with a 'neutral' stance, on the other hand, included France, Spain, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Greece and Serbia in Europe, as well as Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina in Latin America. 

    In Africa, they included Egypt and South Africa, while in the post-Soviet space, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also demonstrated generally 'neutral' coverage. Media in the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, including Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Iran, Oman and the UAE, as well as China, India, Indonesia, and Australia also featured generally neutral coverage.

    When it comes to the specific national and global media resources with the largest number of 'negative' and 'somewhat negative' articles about Russia, the compiled statistics showed that four major German media resources – Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Die Welt, Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Deutschlandradio topped the top ten, sharing a whopping 2,521 'negative' and 'somewhat negative' stories between them.

    Russian hacker bear
    © Flickr/ Sunny Ripert
    In US Footsteps: Sweden Claims Sputnik to Influence Elections, Presents Evidence-Free Report
    They were followed by two UK papers — The Times (496 articles) and The Independent (460 articles), German tabloid Bild (452), The Washington Post (449), the Lithuanian daily newspaper Lietuvos rytas (437) and the German weekly newsmagazine Der Spiegel (422).

    Compared with 2015, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the UK's The Times had the 'honor' of increasing negative coverage, (moving up from eighth to third and tenth to fifth, respectively) in 2016. France's Le Figaro, which was ninth in 2015, dropped out of the top 10 entirely in 2016.

    Altogether, statistics show that global media coverage of Russia-related news has declined by 2.7% between 2015 and 2016, from 64,106 to 62,367 stories during the two years. In 2014, the number of such stories was even higher, coming in at over 73,450 stories: 15.1% more than in 2016. As 'Russia fatigue' sets in, particularly as people in many Western countries become less prone to accepting the mainstream media narrative regarding the country, hopefully some journalists will take the hint and change their tone over the coming year.

    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    © Sputnik/
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media

    Related:

    'Newsroom Ran Out of Popcorn Watching' C-SPAN "Hack" Hype - RT Editor-in-Chief
    'Neo-Liberals' and 'Fake News': The West's Campaign Against Free Speech
    US Intel Report: 'RT & Sputnik Are Being Accused of Doing Journalism'
    Tags:
    media bias, hostility, neutrality, report, media, analysis, World, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sapper
      Seems like the snowflakes are still in the process of melting!!!!
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Germany building another Reich what better for them than fascist Sweden and nazi Ukraine to follow Germany.
      Germany is the richest country in Europe and Sweden and Ukraine the poorest in the Baltics that's my opinion all stems from Obama's last 2 years were he pushed countries to assert there power and rebuild there empires whilst the US sets about a rebuild from economic collapse.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      If Russian media was so bad, then why are the US and Europe spending $millions on trying to take it out, without success? What are they threatened by?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok