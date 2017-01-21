UK PM May Likely to Meet With Trump in Washington Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – May will likely fly out to Washington DC next Thursday and her visit will last "a couple of days," the newspaper said on Friday citing anonymous sources.

"They are really, really keen to capture the Reagan-Thatcher idea: A new populist in the White House and a strong woman in Number 10. They want to rekindle that as soon as possible," a government source told The Telegraph.

At the end of last week, acting leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage met with Donald Trump in New York.

May would be the first foreign leader to meet with the new US president if her visit does take place.

