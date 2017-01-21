UK PM May Likely to Meet With Trump in Washington Next Week

"They are really, really keen to capture the Reagan-Thatcher idea: A new populist in the White House and a strong woman in Number 10. They want to rekindle that as soon as possible," a government source told The Telegraph.
At the end of last week, acting leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage met with Donald Trump in New York.
May would be the first foreign leader to meet with the new US president if her visit does take place.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The UK hasn't had anyone to talk to. The US has a leader again and foreign powers are eager to get to work. Obama was a waste of time. I guess if gay marriage and what bathroom people must legally use are that important, then he was a good POTUS. But I think gays are 3-6% of the population. The ones wanting to get married are probably about half of that number. Some Obama spent his time on minorities and rejected the majority as unimportant.
jas