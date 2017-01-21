Register
08:15 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2016.

    UK PM May Likely to Meet With Trump in Washington Next Week

    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    Politics
    Get short URL
    27410

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May plans to meet with US President Donald Trump next week, The Telegraph reports.

    Hard Brexit
    © Flickr/ Jonathan Rolande
    May's Brexit Vision to Hit UK-Irish Economic Ties, Bring Back 'Hard Border' - MP
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – May will likely fly out to Washington DC next Thursday and her visit will last "a couple of days," the newspaper said on Friday citing anonymous sources.

    "They are really, really keen to capture the Reagan-Thatcher idea: A new populist in the White House and a strong woman in Number 10. They want to rekindle that as soon as possible," a government source told The Telegraph.

    At the end of last week, acting leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage met with Donald Trump in New York.

    May would be the first foreign leader to meet with the new US president if her visit does take place.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian Upper House May Examine Turkish Stream Agreement February 1
    Theresa May's Brexit Vision: Will It Work?
    Astana Meeting May Broaden Format of Syria Talks - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister
    Tags:
    meeting, Theresa May, Donald Trump, United States, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      The UK hasn't had anyone to talk to. The US has a leader again and foreign powers are eager to get to work. Obama was a waste of time. I guess if gay marriage and what bathroom people must legally use are that important, then he was a good POTUS. But I think gays are 3-6% of the population. The ones wanting to get married are probably about half of that number. Some Obama spent his time on minorities and rejected the majority as unimportant.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok