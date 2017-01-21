Russian Foreign Ministry: There Was No Pro-Russian Candidate in Past US Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —Zakharova stressed that one of the candidates could look pro-Russian only against the background of the other, who expressed rampant russophobic views.

"There was no pro-Russian candidate, it’s obvious, to my mind… But there was a candidate with a strongly pronounced russophobic attitude… Here is a different story. The story that one candidate clearly expressed anti-Russian views, and maybe against that background many thought the second candidate was pro-Russian," Zakharova said in an interview with radio Echo Moskvy.

The spokeswoman also noted that unlike Western media, which openly supported Hillary Clinton and opposed the new President Donald Trump, Russia stated that it was up to the US voters to choose their president.

Russia has repeatedly been accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election by hacking the Democratic National Committee and supporting Trump. Moscow has denied the allegations saying it was not in Russia’s interests.

