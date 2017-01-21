Register
02:13 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a briefing

    Russian Foreign Ministry: There Was No Pro-Russian Candidate in Past US Election

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7720

    No pro-Russian candidate took part in the US presidential election but there was one clearly anti-Russian candidate, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) —Zakharova stressed that one of the candidates could look pro-Russian only against the background of the other, who expressed rampant russophobic views.

    "There was no pro-Russian candidate, it’s obvious, to my mind… But there was a candidate with a strongly pronounced russophobic attitude… Here is a different story. The story that one candidate clearly expressed anti-Russian views, and maybe against that background many thought the second candidate was pro-Russian," Zakharova said in an interview with radio Echo Moskvy.

    South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    US to Push Back at Foreign Interference in Election - Ambassasdor to UN Nominee
    The spokeswoman also noted that unlike Western media, which openly supported Hillary Clinton and opposed the new President Donald Trump, Russia stated that it was up to the US voters to choose their president.

    Russia has repeatedly been accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election by hacking the Democratic National Committee and supporting Trump. Moscow has denied the allegations saying it was not in Russia’s interests.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Awards $38 Million to Develop Next-Generation Electromagnetic Sources
    General Electric Wins $98 Million to Remanufacture US Fighter Jet Engines
    Us or Them: White House Pushes Trump to Take Sides on Election Meddling Issue
    Tags:
    2016 US Presidential election, Maria Zakharova, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok