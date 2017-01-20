US to Crack Down on Nations Violating Trade Agreements

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump, who was sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States earlier on Friday, has repeatedly called for changes in international trade deals that harm US businesses and interests.

"In addition to rejecting and reworking failed trade deals, the United States will crack down on those nations that violate trade agreements and harm American workers in the process," the plan stated. “The President [Donald Trump] will direct the Commerce Secretary to identify all trade violations and to use every tool at the federal government’s disposal to end these abuses.”

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!