Turkish Deputy PM Falsely Accuses Sputnik of Distortion of His Words on Assad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier Friday, Simsek, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, alleged that "Turkey can no longer insist on a settlement without Assad and it’s not realistic."

"Deputy Prime Minister Simsek … gave an extremely clear response to the question related to the Syrian issue. Mr Simsek stressed that Assad was responsible for the tragedy taking place in Syria, and therefore it does not seem possible to accept a reconciliation process with Assad’s participation … Meanwhile, the Sputnik news agency distorted the meaning of the deputy prime minister’s words … Mr deputy prime minister did not make such a statement. This is an interpretation of the Sputnik agency," Simsek’s press service said in a statement, as quoted by the Sozcu newspaper.

Despite the allegations of Simsek’s press service, Sputnik is in possession of a recording of the claims he made at the forum. Moreover, other media outlets, including Reuters, Agence France Press and Associated Press, used the same quote in their coverage of this story.

Aside from Sputnik’s recording, there is also a video released by the World Economic Forum where anyone can familiarize themselves with Simsek’s words.