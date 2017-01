© AFP 2016/ CHRISTOF STACHE Putin Likely to Skip Munich Security Conference in 2017 - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Foreign Ministry is considering the issue of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's participation in the Munich Security Conference, which is scheduled for February 17-19, Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"The participation of the minister in the Munich conference is currently under discussion," Zakharova said in the interview with Ekho Moskvy radio broadcaster.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual major global forum, devoted to discussion of security issues, which brings together hundreds of senior decision-makers from all over the world, state leaders, ministers, NGO, industry, media and academia representatives.