Czech Ambassador to Russia Urges Moscow-Washington Ties Revival

© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig US-Russia Ties Set to Improve if Trump Scraps Regime Change Policy - Think Tank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is high time for the relations between Russia and the United States to improve, though particular ways of dealing with Moscow from US President-elect Donald Trump are yet to be seen, the Czech Republic Ambassador to Russia told Sputnik on Friday, ahead of Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States due later in the day.

"My personal expectations that relations between Russia and the US ought to be improved. But as far as there were many wordings, speculations, compromising materials and propaganda, I prefer to wait for the real steps and real actions [from the US side]," Vladimir Remek said, asked about his opinion on the possibility of Russia-US ties' improvement.

During his election campaign Trump pledged to reverse the course in the US attitudes towards Russia, admitted he was considering easing the penalties imposed by Washington on Moscow following 2014 events in Crimea and last week in an interview with European media suggested to cut "very substantially" atomic arsenals in both countries, linking a possible new arms deal with Russia to the lifting of sanctions relief.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Russia Shares Trump's Stance on Cooperating in Areas of Joint Interests - Lavrov

At the same time, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state Rex Tillerson, as well as James Mattis, picked for heading the defense ministry, both have made few less re-conciliatory remarks on Russia, disowning to some extent the new presidents stance on dealing with Moscow.

On January 11, Tillerson called Russia a "danger" to the US, said he would keep anti-Russian sanctions in place and would even consider new penalties related to Russian meddling in the presidential election.