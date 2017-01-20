Czech Ambassador to Russia Urges Moscow-Washington Ties Revival

"My personal expectations that relations between Russia and the US ought to be improved. But as far as there were many wordings, speculations, compromising materials and propaganda, I prefer to wait for the real steps and real actions [from the US side]," Vladimir Remek said, asked about his opinion on the possibility of Russia-US ties' improvement.
During his election campaign Trump pledged to reverse the course in the US attitudes towards Russia, admitted he was considering easing the penalties imposed by Washington on Moscow following 2014 events in Crimea and last week in an interview with European media suggested to cut "very substantially" atomic arsenals in both countries, linking a possible new arms deal with Russia to the lifting of sanctions relief.
On January 11, Tillerson called Russia a "danger" to the US, said he would keep anti-Russian sanctions in place and would even consider new penalties related to Russian meddling in the presidential election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)