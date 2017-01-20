Register
18:39 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A woman passes a billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Danilovgrad, Montenegro, November 16, 2016

    Czech Ambassador to Russia Urges Moscow-Washington Ties Revival

    © REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7811

    Vladimir Remek, Czech Republic Ambassador to Russia stated that relations between Russia and the US ought to be improved under Donald Trump's presidency.

    FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during his first news conference as President-elect, in New York
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    US-Russia Ties Set to Improve if Trump Scraps Regime Change Policy - Think Tank
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is high time for the relations between Russia and the United States to improve, though particular ways of dealing with Moscow from US President-elect Donald Trump are yet to be seen, the Czech Republic Ambassador to Russia told Sputnik on Friday, ahead of Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States due later in the day.

    "My personal expectations that relations between Russia and the US ought to be improved. But as far as there were many wordings, speculations, compromising materials and propaganda, I prefer to wait for the real steps and real actions [from the US side]," Vladimir Remek said, asked about his opinion on the possibility of Russia-US ties' improvement.

    During his election campaign Trump pledged to reverse the course in the US attitudes towards Russia, admitted he was considering easing the penalties imposed by Washington on Moscow following 2014 events in Crimea and last week in an interview with European media suggested to cut "very substantially" atomic arsenals in both countries, linking a possible new arms deal with Russia to the lifting of sanctions relief.

    In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a rally in West Allis, Wis. Donald Trump says America cannot let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Russia Shares Trump's Stance on Cooperating in Areas of Joint Interests - Lavrov
    At the same time, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state Rex Tillerson, as well as James Mattis, picked for heading the defense ministry, both have made few less re-conciliatory remarks on Russia, disowning to some extent the new presidents stance on dealing with Moscow.

    On January 11, Tillerson called Russia a "danger" to the US, said he would keep anti-Russian sanctions in place and would even consider new penalties related to Russian meddling in the presidential election.

    Related:

    US-Russia Ties Set to Improve if Trump Scraps Regime Change Policy - Think Tank
    Pence: Trump Set to Improve Ties With Russia While 'Resetting' Respect for US
    Trump's Russian Relations to Create US 'Friction' With Europe – UK Think Tank
    Russia Shares Trump's Stance on Cooperating in Areas of Joint Interests - Lavrov
    Tags:
    Vladimir Remek, Donald Trump, Czech Republic, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok