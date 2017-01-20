France's Right-Wing FN Party Head Le Pen Urges End to ‘Superpower’ of EU

French far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen stated that she intended to take control over the French borders, return monetary Paris its independence and "give back the floor to the people of France."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen said Friday that it was high time to put an end to the superpower of the European Union and give French citizens back the control of their country.
"It is necessary to put an end to Brussels’ superpower," Le Pen told the French station Radio Classique.
She added that she intended to take control over the French borders, return monetary Paris its independence and "give back the floor to the people of France."
Le Pen, who is one of the most vocal critics of the European Union, has been blaming the bloc for stripping France of its sovereignty. The National Front leader, a presidential candidate, pledged to hold a referendum on the country's exit from the European Union.
Two rounds of presidential elections will take place in France on April 23 and May 7. According to a Thursday poll by Cevipof, Le Pen, center-right The Republicans’ nominee Francois Fillon and independent candidate from the left Emmanuel Macron are more likely to win the first round of the presidential elections.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If she wins the Presidency, it will be the end of Merkel's one female reign. And speaking of "reign", she has been riding for some time with only one rein in hand. It is time to take away her saddle.
marcanhalt