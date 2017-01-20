'Trump is Not Our Man, He is American Man, President of US' - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It would be a mistake to assume that US President-elect Donald Trump is "our man" rather than that of the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview excerpt broadcast on Friday.

"This is not our man. This is an American man — the president of the US," Peskov told the Vesti v Subbotu ("News on Saturday") program on Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Peskov warned it would be "the biggest mistake… for Western analysts and political scientists to assume that he is our man."

