© AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster US Senators Concerned About Trump’s Aide Meeting With Russia’s Sanctioned RDIF

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia is ready to transform its dialogue with the United States toward a more constructive path, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Russia… is ready to do its part of the work to rechannel dialogue with Washington toward a constructive channel, primarily in order to find effective responses to the challenges of terrorism," Lavrov said at an opening ceremony for political consultations among members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!