Register
00:27 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Barack Obama speaks during his last press conference at the White House in Washington, US, January 18, 2017.

    Medvedev: Destruction of Relations With Russia Obama's Key Foreign Policy Flaw

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7710

    Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thirsday that destruction of US-Russia relations in the key mistake by the outgoing Obama administration.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Medvedev said the Obama administration was completely short-sited in relations with Russia trying to put pressure on Moscow every step of the way.

    "The Obama administration was completely short-sighted on such an important and complex issue as relations with Russia,"  Medvedev said in an assessment of Russia-US relations during Obama presidency on his Facebook page. "The bet was on brute force and sheer pressure…Who benefited from this? No one. Certainly not the United States. It didn’ t work," Medvedev stressed.

    US President Barack Obama speaks at his final press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 18, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Obama 'Worried About His Legacy,' As Trump Begins Process of Dismantling It
    The administration of outgoing US President Barack Obama lacked responsibility and forethought in political issues, the prime minister pointed out.

    "Often, we may like or dislike some of the policies of our key partners, but we must be aware of our common responsibility. This is something that the Obama administration failed to do," Medvedev wrote on his Facebook page, a day before US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

    As a result, he went on, the relations between the two powers appear to be completely destroyed, and the Obama administartion is the side that is responsible for such an outcome.

    "The Obama administration has destroyed relations between the United States and Russia, which are at their lowest point in decades. This is its key foreign policy mistake which will be remembered by history."

    Russia hopes that US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration to be reasonable in its approach to relations with Moscow, Medvedev added.

    The prime minister gave an assessment of US-Russian relations throughout ongoing US President Obama's two terms a day before Trump replaces him in the White House.

    "We do not know yet how the new US administration will approach relations with our country. But we are hoping that reason will prevail. And we are ready to do our share of the work in order to improve the relationship," Medvedev said in a post on his Facebook page.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    American Abrams Tanks in Eastern Europe Obama's Way to Say Good-Bye
    Obama May Have Commuted Manning's Sentence, But Will History Commute His?
    Support of Obamacare in US Gets Edge Over Naysayers for First Time in Years
    Tags:
    relations, Barack Obama, Dmitry Medvedev, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok