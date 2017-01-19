Medvedev: Destruction of Relations With Russia Obama's Key Foreign Policy Flaw

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Medvedev said the Obama administration was completely short-sited in relations with Russia trying to put pressure on Moscow every step of the way.

"The Obama administration was completely short-sighted on such an important and complex issue as relations with Russia," Medvedev said in an assessment of Russia-US relations during Obama presidency on his Facebook page. "The bet was on brute force and sheer pressure…Who benefited from this? No one. Certainly not the United States. It didn’ t work," Medvedev stressed.

The administration of outgoing US President Barack Obama lacked responsibility and forethought in political issues, the prime minister pointed out.

"Often, we may like or dislike some of the policies of our key partners, but we must be aware of our common responsibility. This is something that the Obama administration failed to do," Medvedev wrote on his Facebook page, a day before US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

As a result, he went on, the relations between the two powers appear to be completely destroyed, and the Obama administartion is the side that is responsible for such an outcome.

"The Obama administration has destroyed relations between the United States and Russia, which are at their lowest point in decades. This is its key foreign policy mistake which will be remembered by history."

Russia hopes that US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration to be reasonable in its approach to relations with Moscow, Medvedev added.

The prime minister gave an assessment of US-Russian relations throughout ongoing US President Obama's two terms a day before Trump replaces him in the White House.

"We do not know yet how the new US administration will approach relations with our country. But we are hoping that reason will prevail. And we are ready to do our share of the work in order to improve the relationship," Medvedev said in a post on his Facebook page.

