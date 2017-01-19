Japan Seeks to Enhance Economic Cooperation With Russia - Economy Minister

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The Japanese government is planning to boost economic cooperation with Russia, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "points at the necessity of intensifying Russian-Japanese relations this year even more than last year, and this is a warrant of [Japan's] iron determination to develop Russian-Japanese relations," Seko was quoted as saying by the NHK TV Channel.

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev Japan’s Prime Minister Plans to Visit Russia in First Half of 2017

Last week, Seko paid a two-day visit to Moscow and discussed implementation of the Russian-Japanese economic cooperation plan with a number of Russian officials. He said that the visit paved the way for intensifying the partnership between the two countries.

Russian-Japanese relations have improved since Putin visited Japan in mid-December last year. As a result, an unprecedented number of documents were signed, including 12 interstate agreements and 68 business documents.