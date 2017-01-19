Japan Seeks to Enhance Economic Cooperation With Russia - Economy Minister

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The Japanese government is planning to boost economic cooperation with Russia, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said Thursday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "points at the necessity of intensifying Russian-Japanese relations this year even more than last year, and this is a warrant of [Japan's] iron determination to develop Russian-Japanese relations," Seko was quoted as saying by the NHK TV Channel.
Russian-Japanese relations have improved since Putin visited Japan in mid-December last year. As a result, an unprecedented number of documents were signed, including 12 interstate agreements and 68 business documents.
