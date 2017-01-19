Register
21:24 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    People wear Union flag-themed hats as they look at the Elizabeth Tower, better known as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliament in London on January 17, 2017.

    Theresa May's 'Brexit Package' Revelations Received Well by Most Brits - Poll

    © AFP 2016/ Isabel Infantes
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 9110

    A survey conducted by international polling and research firm YouGov found that PM Theresa May's January 17 speech, confirming a "Hard Brexit" from the EU, was met with more optimism than negative sentiment by a majority of Brits.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May's speech set out her vision for Britain after Brexit. It was confirmed that the UK will pursue a free trade agreement with the EU after Brexit, however such deal cannot mean membership in the European single market.

    The speech went down "quite well" with most Brits, according to the YouGov poll, making it a surprising result as support was shown by both Leave and Remain voters.

    ​"This agreement should allow for the freest possible trade in goods and services between Britain and the EU's member states. It should give British companies the maximum freedom to trade with and operate within European markets, and let European businesses do the same in Britain," May said during the press conference.

    "But I want to be clear: What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market."

    On average, 70 percent of those surveyed agreed that the UK needed to control immigration. The majority of Leave and Remain respondents also agreed the issues of an open border with Ireland, guaranteeing the rights of existing EU immigrants, as well as continuing to work with the EU on security and intelligence matters.    

    ​One of the more divisive issues however, according to the poll, was understanding what the exact trading relationships would be between Britain and the EU following a "Hard Brexit." The majority of Leave voters supported Britain leaving the single market, however the vast majority of those who had voted Remain were opposed to leaving the customs union and the single market.

    According to YouGov, despite people's reluctance to agree on the finer details of the Brexit negotiations, it will not impact the overall support that the PM received for her Brexit vision of a "Global Britain."

    "People will judge Brexit on the overall package, on whether it feels like a good deal for Britain or not. By that measure, Theresa May's announcement was a success. 55 percent of people think the Brexit she described would be good for Britain," a YouGov spokesperson said. 

    Theresa May also faced harsh questioning at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 19. In her speech, the PM hit hard at globalization and the fear it is creating, as she said the world was enjoying an "unprecedented level of wealth."

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    "Talk of greater globalization can make people fearful. For many it means their jobs outsourced and their wages undercut. It means having to sit back as they watch their communities change around them," May said at Davos.

    Previous YouGov polls have all suggested that less than a third of Brits think it would be good for Britain to leave the EU without any new trade deal. The latest poll however, shows the public's change of heart, but this could be down to it being the first time the government has revealed its post-Brexit plans for Britain's future in the world.

    Related:

    Legal Challenges Pile Up for Theresa May as Brexitmania Reaches the Courts
    Brexit Means 'Hard' Brexit: Theresa May Calls for New Global Britain
    UK Not to Seek 'Half-in, Half-Out' EU Membership in Brexit Talks - Theresa May
    Theresa May Claims Brexit Negotiations Should Ensure UK Interests
    Tags:
    customs union, single market access, Vote Remain, Vote Leave, public opinion, Brexit, EU membership, negotiations, poll, trade, Britain's EU referendum, World Economic Forum in Davos, YouGov, European Union, Theresa May, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok