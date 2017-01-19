Grounds to Believe Ties With US to Stay 'Fine' Under Trump - Israeli Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israel has grounds to believe that its relations with the United States will remain "fine" under President Donald Trump, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren told Sputnik.

"Israel has always had well-established relations with the US no matter who was in power… Judging by the initial statements of the president-elect, there are grounds to be positive. We have every reason to believe that all will be fine," Koren said Thursday.

