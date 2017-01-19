US Ambassador to Russia Tefft Invited to Astana Talks on Syrian Reconciliation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Thursday he had extended Kazakhstan's invitation to the United States to take part in the upcoming Syrian talks in Astana to US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft during their bilateral meeting.

"Yes…. We have extended an invitation signed by our Kazakhstan's friends," Bogdanov told RIA Novosti.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow had already invited Washington to the Syrian talks in Astana.

