Russia Favors Increasing Number of Armed Syria Opposition Groups at Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is in favor of expanding the 14-member list of armed Syrian opposition groups that will be represented at next Monday's talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Thursday.

"We are talking about 14 organizations that have joined the [December 29 ceasefire] agreement, but we advocate for it to be more. I understand they have to approve the structure of the delegation, which will represent all factions that have joined the agreement," Bogdanov told RIA Novosti.

