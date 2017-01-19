Russia Never Criticized Obama Personally Despite Unfriendly Acts Toward Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —The United States allowed itself to act in an unfriendly manner toward Russia during the presidency of Barack Obama, yet Russia never criticized him personally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The ascertainment that our relations suffered serious deterioration during the presidency of Mr Obama, yes, indeed, on all levels," Peskov told reporters.

According to the official, nobody in Russia criticized Obama personally on an official level.

"Moscow has always shown and will always show respect toward any foreign leader," Peskov added.

