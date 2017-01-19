Putin, Obama Have No Plans for Contacts on Trump's Inauguration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and outgoing US leader Barack Obama have not agreed on any contacts on the forthcoming inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Trump's inauguration ceremony is expected to take place on Friday.

"No, no contacts have been planned yet," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about any planned contacts between Putin and Obama on the event.

Republican nominee Trump won the US presidential election held on November 8, 2016, beating his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.