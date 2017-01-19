Biden, Abadi Reaffirm Importance of US-Iraq Strategic Partnership - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Biden and Abadi noted that sustained cooperation is necessary between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan regional government to enhance security and ensure a lasting defeat of Daesh in northern Iraq, the release added.

"Both leaders also reaffirmed that the strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq will remain in the interest of both countries," the release stated on Wednesday.

The US vice president commended Abadi on the progress made by the Iraqi military in eastern Mosul against Daesh and offered condolences for all Iraqis who were killed in the fight against the terror group.

Daesh has been outlawed by the United States, Russia and numerous other countries around the world.

