Israel Hopes US Nominee Ambassador to UN to Bring Reforms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, Haley said during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the UNSC resolution condemning Israel’s settlements in east Jerusalem and the West Bank was a "terrible mistake making a peace agreement with Israelis and Palestinians even harder to achieve."

"We look forward to working together with Nikki Haley to undo the damage done by the shameful UNSC [UN Security Council] resolution and to lead towards a new era at the UN which includes real reforms that will put an end to the biased obsession with Israel," Danon wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

He also thanked Haley for "unequivocal support and clear statement regarding the UN's bias against Israel."

© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit Obama Says Two-State Solution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Has No Alternative

On December 23, 2016, the UN Security Council voted 14-0, with the United States abstaining, to pass a resolution calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the West bank and east Jerusalem.

The US decision to abstain from the vote broke with a long tradition of Washington using its veto power at the Security Council to back its close ally Israel.

The Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.

