07:45 GMT +319 January 2017
    US President Barack Obama

    Obama Praises 'Steadfast Partnership' With Afghan Leadership

    © REUTERS/ Andy Rain
    33201

    US President Barack Obama complemented Afghanistan’s efforts to fight corruption while urging the nation to continue seeking peace during a telephone conversation with the nation’s top two officials, the White House said in a press release.

    Afghan alleged former Taliban fighters carry their weapons before handing them over as part of a government peace and reconciliation process at a ceremony in Jalalabad on February 24, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Noorullah Shirzada
    Taliban Claims Responsibility for Downing US Drone in Eastern Afghanistan
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, Obama expressed his deep appreciation for the steadfast partnership between the United States and Afghanistan while talking on phone with President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

    The US president also commended the leaders for the National Unity Government's efforts to reduce corruption and support the rule of law, the release noted.

    In addition, Obama urged Afghanistan to continue efforts to achieve national unity and a lasting peace, release explained.

    Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, Barack Obama, Afghanistan, United States
