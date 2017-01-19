Obama Praises 'Steadfast Partnership' With Afghan Leadership

© REUTERS/ Noorullah Shirzada Taliban Claims Responsibility for Downing US Drone in Eastern Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, Obama expressed his deep appreciation for the steadfast partnership between the United States and Afghanistan while talking on phone with President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The US president also commended the leaders for the National Unity Government's efforts to reduce corruption and support the rule of law, the release noted.

In addition, Obama urged Afghanistan to continue efforts to achieve national unity and a lasting peace, release explained.

