06:14 GMT +319 January 2017
    US President-elect Donald Trump (December 16, 2016 in Orlando, Florida) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (October 19, 2016 in Berlin)

    Pence: Trump Set to Improve Ties With Russia While 'Resetting' Respect for US

    © AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson
    Politics
    US President-elect Donald Trump is prepared to improve relations with Russia which will also entail reestablishing Moscow’s respect for the United States, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said in an interview.

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, US, January 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    Trump's Russian Relations to Create US 'Friction' With Europe – UK Think Tank
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Russia could look for common ground on defeating radical terrorism and, in particular, the Daesh terrorist group, in case the relations between the nations are improved, Pence said.

    "President-elect [Trump] is someone who is unintimidated by the world. He is prepared to sit down, explore the possibility of us to get better relations [with Russia]," Pence told MSNBC on Wednesday. "But, remember, better relations don't mean being friends with countries. It means resetting the proper respect."

    He noted that Trump approaches the relationship with Russia with an open mind, but clear view of the challenges.

    Trump has repeatedly denied allegation that Russia tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 US elections to help him to win the presidency.

    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      "But, remember, better relations don't mean being friends with countries. It means resetting the proper respect."
      --
      What? I guess I need a neocon dictionary for that one. I'd like for Pence to show me in his Bible where the New Testament instructs us to demand respect.

      Even in worldly language, it is said to give respect before expecting to receive it. Pence buys tickets to Hamilton and lives in a neighborhood with gays. Exactly what kind of conservative is Pence?
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, There you go again! You read into an article something that is not even intimated. Where, in any of his comments, does Pence refer to the bible or have to defend his position by means of it? And who said he lived in a neighborhood of gays? And what does his biblical beliefs, if any, have to prove to you that he is a conservative? Does being a conservative in theology automatically make you a conservative in politics? Jimmy Carter was a Barthian (neo liberal to you), and it was the groundswell of his Habits for Humanity. Yet, in theology he was as conservative a bible teacher in his church, in Plains, Ga., that you would ever want to find and listen to. Again, you speak to matters you have no knowledge of. The kicker? you love to blow your own horn by grading yourself.
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      I guess this is a politicians way of assuring the people that want peace, that relations will improve, while attempting not to overly infuriate the warmongers that consider any chance of a positive relationship with Russia to be their worst nightmare.
