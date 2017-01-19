Pence: Trump Set to Improve Ties With Russia While 'Resetting' Respect for US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Russia could look for common ground on defeating radical terrorism and, in particular, the Daesh terrorist group, in case the relations between the nations are improved, Pence said.

"President-elect [Trump] is someone who is unintimidated by the world. He is prepared to sit down, explore the possibility of us to get better relations [with Russia]," Pence told MSNBC on Wednesday. "But, remember, better relations don't mean being friends with countries. It means resetting the proper respect."

He noted that Trump approaches the relationship with Russia with an open mind, but clear view of the challenges.

Trump has repeatedly denied allegation that Russia tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 US elections to help him to win the presidency.

