21:08 GMT +318 January 2017
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2016.

    UK Champions Possible Free Trade Deal With India Boris Johnson

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    0 2401

    It’s about time India and the United Kingdom signed a free-trade agreement, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said at an annual conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Additionally, Johnson urged to bridge difficulties between the countries and warned against going "back to the world of the 1930s with strong men in power everywhere, with autarkic and beggar-thy neighbor-policies of tariffs and other barriers to trade."

    "I think the time has come to stick up for free trade to make the case once again for the immense benefits of a globalized economy where we learn from each other and trade freely with each other and that case needs setting out here now," Johnson said in a speech, the transcript of which was published on the UK government's official website.

    Indian people speak on their mobiles outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ PUNIT PARANJPE
    India Overtakes UK to Become World’s Fifth Biggest Economy
    Johnson is now on his first official visit to India as the UK foreign minister.

    After Brexit, the United Kingdom is searching for new trading partners besides Europe. In December 2016, UK Prime Minister Theresa May during her visit to India said that Britain aspires to be the biggest advocate of free trade in the world.

    India became independent from Britain in 1947, but is still a member of the Commonwealth of Nations. The two countries cooperate in economic, military, cultural, and different other spheres.

    Tags:
    trade, Boris Johnson, Britain, India
