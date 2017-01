MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he sees attempts in the United States to "delegitimize" US President-elect Donald Trump using "Maidan-style" methods previously used in Ukraine.

Putin noted that an internal political struggle is underway in the United States despite the fact that the presidential election is over.

"Absolutely clear bargaining is underway. And the issue of legitimacy or illegitimacy of Trump is a factor of a very tough bargaining [in Washington]. We should have no romantic illusions that someone wants to achieve the truth, they do not have them either," Zakharova said as broadcast on the Rossiya-1 channel.