OSCE Chairman Pledges to Ease Tensions Between East, West

OSCE Considers Russia Key Player in Conflict Resolution in Europe – Chairperson

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that the OSCE member states should increase mutual trust and bloc mentality should be abandoned.

"As OSCE chairman, I will try to exert maximum efforts to decrease the tensions, existing between the East and the West," Kurz, who is also Austria's foreign minister, told the RT broadcaster.

The OSCE is the international organization that brings together 57 countries from Europe, Northern America and former Soviet Central Asia, as well as several more partner states. The international body is active in the security-related sphere focusing on a number of issues, including "politico-military, economic and environmental, and human aspects, according to the organization's website.