WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The remark comes after some US allies expressed concern about comments Trump made earlier in the week that seem to suggest he viewed both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin as important allies.

Earlier, Trump said in an interview that he starts off trusting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but his confidence in the two leaders may not last long.

"I give everybody an even start; that right now, as far as I'm concerned, everybody's got an event start," Trump stated in an interview with Axios.com.

Trump will be sworn into office on the Capitol Hill on Friday.