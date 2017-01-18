Register
    In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a rally in West Allis, Wis. Donald Trump says America cannot let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect.

    India Expects Russia, US to Revert to Pre-1945 Ties After Trump's Inauguration

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    15601

    The Trump era at White House could rock India on many fronts.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — As Donald Trump prepares to take over the White House, India is confidence in the US President-elect’s approach to the new global era of recalculation and recalibration. India’s Foreign Secretary predicts that bilateral ties between US and Russia could undergo a massive transformation in the coming years.

    “Relations between US and Russia could undergo a transformation that we may not have seen since 1945. Its dimensions, leave alone implications, are hard to predict. Europe, engrossed in multiple domestic challenges and reconfiguring itself, signals less appetite for more distant politics, even as it watches these developments,” says S Jaishankar, India’s Foreign Secretary at second edition of Raisina Dialogue.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    India, US Defense Partnership Depends on Trump Administration
    India is wary of some of the statement made by the US President-elect Donald Trump in recent past mainly related to economic interests. “Overall, we are well placed and certainly no worse than many others…We established early contact with the Trump transition team and see a strong convergence of interests and concerns. With Russia, India’s relationship has actually grown substantially in the last two years, as has the bonding between our leaders. An improvement in US-Russia ties is therefore not against Indian interests,” Jaishankar added.

    But, could Russia’s close engagement with Pakistan and China have left India regionally isolated?

    “As Russia works with China and Pakistan to engage the Taliban, jettisoning its historic animosity to the group, India might find itself regionally isolated. The Afghan government is too weak to assert its primacy in the process. And given Trump’s soft corner for Russia, if he decides to buy into Moscow’s argument, then India’s Afghan policy will once again be at a crossroads. It is possible that New Delhi may have to revisit some of the fundamental assumptions of its Afghan policy soon,” said Harsh V Pant, Distinguished Fellow and Head of ORF’s Strategic Studies program.

    Regional isolation will not be the only concern for the Delhi. Trump warns American companies from investing in countries like India. This may erode India’s positive trade balance with US which currently stands at an annual $23 bn and Trump is unlikely to share defense technology to assist Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

    Donald Trump, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, United States, Russia, India
      cast235
      MODI is an IDIOT.. There is NO WAY U.S military be MAKE IN INDIA unless INDIA is a VASSAL. And bend over to NATO and Washington.
      Obama , ONLY concern was to derail Russia India relations. The CARROT STICK .
      MODI is SO FOOL, who is so STUPID to MAKE IN INDIA it's military hardware? ONLY a SUPER STUPID SAVANT!!
