Obama Commutes Manning's Sentence to Save His Reputation - Snowden's Lawyer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Manning's sentence was commuted by the White House on Tuesday. The whistleblower, who was sentenced for 35 years in jail in 2013 for releasing US classified government information, is now due to walk free on May 17.

"Regarding the commuting of Manning's sentence, I can say that outgoing president Obama is trying to at least somehow retouch his reputation, and these games, including the ones with Manning, just days before departure, amount solely to showing the world that he has a heart and that he took this step. I don't think that this is sincere or honest. This is high politics after all," Kucherena told RIA Novosti.

Snowden himself has welcomed the move and thanked Obama, as well as thanking those who campaign for Manning's release. WikiLeaks, which had published Manning's leaks, called the decision a "victory."

VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17. Background: https://t.co/HndsbVbRer — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017​

Let it be said here in earnest, with good heart: Thanks, Obama. https://t.co/IeumTasRNN — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 17, 2017

Regarding Snowden, who is also wanted by US authorities and has been granted residency in Russia, the lawyer stated that the whistleblower does not count on receiving a fair trial.

"The State Department, as well as some politicians from the [Obama] administration, continue to pour more and more dirt and forming a negative opinion on Edward Snowden. Hoping for a fair and just trial given these conditions would be impossible," Kucherena stated.

Manning was arrested in May 2010 in Iraq, while serving in the US army. Then-Bradley Manning admitted disclosing classified information to WikiLeaks, concerning deaths among civilians caused by US airstrikes, Guantanamo prisoners and about 250,000 US diplomatic letters.

