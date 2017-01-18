Italy’s Prime Minister Believes EU ‘Has Future’ Despite Current Tough Times

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — EU values were called into question by the United Kingdom, where a majority voted last June to leave the bloc and reclaim border controls. UK Prime Minister Theresa May put an independent immigration policy before the European Union’s principle of freedom of people’s movement in a keynote speech on Tuesday.

"We discussed with Angela [Merkel] the future of the EU. We know that the EU is going through a difficult phase, we all know this, but Italy and Germany firmly believe that Europe and the EU have a future," Gentiloni said after talks with the German chancellor.

He stressed the European Union needed "more than ever" to reinstate its key principles of an open society and free trade in order to rise to challenges related to economic growth, investment, jobs, and migration.

