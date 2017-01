MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, in an interview with The Times newspaper, Trump called NATO an "obsolete" organization , since it is not much engaged in countering terrorism, while its member countries' contributions are not efficient.

"NATO is doing well, and I do not see any factors which could lead to a weakening of NATO," Duda said, as quoted by the Polish Radio English Section.

Duda added that Poland had welcomed the US troops to date and intended to host US-Polish military drills in the near future.

At the NATO defense ministers' summit held in July 2016, the alliance had agreed to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.