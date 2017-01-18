Juncker Welcomes May’s Speech Outlining Brexit Proposals for Giving EU Clarity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her proposals for leaving the European Union, including leaving the EU single market and controlling immigration.

"I welcome the fact that she has given us clarifications [during the speech], she has highlighted the importance of certain subjects that the others but we will see more of that when the negotiations itself will unfold after March," Juncker told reporters.

"We as a commission and Michel Barnier as our chief negotiator are not in a hostile mood, we want a fair deal with Britain and a fair deal for Britain but a fair deal means a fair deal for the European Union too," he added.