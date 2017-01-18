Register
16:36 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US Colonel Christopher Norrie is pictured during a welcome ceremony at the Polish-German border in Olszyna, Poland on January 12, 2017

    NATO's Buildup Close to Russia 'is Not About Protecting' European Borders

    © AFP 2016/ NATALIA DOBRYSZYCKA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    NATO Seeks Expansion to Eastern Europe (330)
    3322100

    The United States and NATO have deployed additional forces and military equipment to Central and Eastern European nations, as well as the Baltic states, citing security concerns as the reason, but the largest buildup in the bloc's history is not aimed at protecting NATO's eastern flank, Professor Janusz Niedzwiedzki told Sputnik.

    "Let's be honest, it is not about protecting eastern borders of the European Union or NATO's eastern flank, whatever you call it. In reality this is another deployment of military equipment closer to the Russian border," he said.

    Niedzwiedzki, press secretary of the head of the Warsaw University of Technology, mentioned two possible implications of NATO's latest move. Russia could well respond by enhancing its military forces deployed to Kaliningrad. Moscow will also put more effort into resolving the Ukrainian conflict to its own advantage.

    German army tanks line up during the course of the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland, June 2015. The German military has seen an increase in deployments for exercises in Eastern Europe and on Russia's borders since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    NATO Military Build-Up in E Europe: 'Trump Will Continue Where Obama Stopped'
    Last week, approximately 4,000 US soldiers, as well as hundreds of armored vehicles and more than 80 main battle tanks arrived in Germany as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This program is aimed at ensuring Washington's European allies that the US is committed to protecting them from Moscow, although Russian officials have repeatedly said that the country does not pose a threat to any of its neighbors or any nation in the world.

    Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo welcomed US troops on Saturday, saying that they "represent the best, the greatest army in the world." Niedzwiedzki observed that this greeting could point to how biased Polish elites are and said that the Poles were not uniform in their stance on NATO's latest deployment.

    "A recent survey conducted by IBRIS on request of Radio Zet earlier in January shows that not all Poles are happy about US soldiers coming to Poland. More than 36 percent think that [US military] presence does not enhance national security, but instead undermines it," he said. "This is a kind of spell aimed at convincing the Poles that things are better than they truly are."

    Niedzwiedzki, further said that "hawks" in Poland have become more powerful.

    "These are the people who on the one hand have an unhealthy admiration for military power and combat action, while on the other share deep anti-Russian sentiments. This combination has helped to build a vision of a conflict which in their opinion must necessarily take place sooner or later," he said.

    The analyst said that hardliners in Poland have failed to explain way a conflict with Russia is imminent. He maintained that there are no unresolved disputes between the two nations, adding that existing tensions are symbolic. They have to do with "monuments, Katyn or Smolensk. They cannot be referred to as real political conflicts, which could spark a war," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    NATO Seeks Expansion to Eastern Europe (330)

    Related:

    Dissolve NATO and Create Security Union With Russia – German Opposition Leader
    NATO 'Bitter' Over Russian Naval Capabilities as Carrier Group Heads Home
    Trump's Remark on NATO 'Delegitimizes' the Alliance as a 'Relic of the Past'
    Hollande on Trump's NATO Remarks: Europe Needs No Policy Advice From Abroad
    Tags:
    tensions, hawks, military deployment, military buildup, Operation Atlantic Resolve, NATO, Beata Szydlo, Europe, Poland, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Poland AND NATO are flaccid, fallacious and futile in focus. Nothing more I can say about these fools.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Poland by its economic limitations is a sucker punch for NATO dominance pure and simple in the past when Polands economy was stable it was owing to a positive trading relationship with Russia.

      NATO as serving the empire interests is hell bent on breaking those ties the economic sacrifices and poverty that follow are meaningless to the NATO ogres.
      The isolation of Russia is the means by which they think Russia can be subjugated.
      Then plundered to feed the ogre empire to world domination.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok