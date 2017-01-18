BEIJING (Sputnik) – She emphasized that China was against Taiwan sending any representatives to the United States in the future and thus interfering in China-US relations.

"China is opposed to the Taiwan authorities sending any officials to participate in the ceremony. We urge the US to have no official contacts with Taiwan and not to allow Taiwanese representatives to attend the inauguration," Hua said at a briefing.

In December 2016, Trump received a call from Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, becoming the first US president to speak with Taiwan's leader since Washington severed ties with Taiwan in 1979. Also, Trump declared that "One China" policy was up for discussion. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said "One China" policy will not change. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province.

Trump’s inauguration will be held on January 20 next to the Capitol Building in Washington. The ceremony is expected to gather two-three million people.