16:36 GMT +318 January 2017
    Members of the media document workers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, as construction continues on the Inaugural platform in preparation for the Inauguration and swearing-in ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump

    China Against Taiwan Delegation at Trump Inauguration Foreign Ministry

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    27641

    China is opposed to Taiwan representatives attending the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – She emphasized that China was against Taiwan sending any representatives to the United States in the future and thus interfering in China-US relations.

    "China is opposed to the Taiwan authorities sending any officials to participate in the ceremony. We urge the US to have no official contacts with Taiwan and not to allow Taiwanese representatives to attend the inauguration," Hua said at a briefing.

    In December 2016, Trump received a call from Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, becoming the first US president to speak with Taiwan's leader since Washington severed ties with Taiwan in 1979. Also, Trump declared that "One China" policy was up for discussion. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said "One China" policy will not change. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province.

    Trump’s inauguration will be held on January 20 next to the Capitol Building in Washington. The ceremony is expected to gather two-three million people.

    Trump's inauguration, Wang Yi, Taiwan, China
      cast235
      I am NOT with TAIWAN. Because I know they were a failed COUP, that RAN into the Island and seize it with U.S, NATO and the same U.K, France, Germany help.

      BUT I think China is doing wrong now. THIS is NOT the way. But perhaps, China will love to refuse to go.
      Let them FEEL the HEAT.

      TRUMP still RAW. He doesn't understand foreign policy , YET. Leave alone diplomacy. But won't take long.
    • Reply
      tobi.gelando
      The usa terror state you cant thrust in the past and in the future !!! Taiwan is / belongs to China some people should look in there history books !!! at leas once in your live you should do !!! Taiwan was always China !!!
