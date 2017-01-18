Register
18 January 2017
    Manuel Valls, former French prime minister and presidential primary candidate, visits the TNP (National Popular Theater) as he campaigns in Villeurbanne, France, January 17, 2017.

    French Presidential Candidate to Sue Attacker After Almost Getting Slapped

    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    327721

    French Presidential candidate Manuel Valls isn’t having the best week ever as he almost gets slapped by a young man during a visit to France’s Brittany region, BFMTV channel reported.

    French Prime Minister Manuel Valls attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
    Valls Blames French Deputies For His Repeated Use of Article 49-3 That He Wants to Abolish
    The incident occurred in the town of Lamballe, just as Valls was coming out of the local city hall.

    There was a crowd of people who were greeting the presidential candidate and he was walking, shaking hands with people as part of his campaign tour. He was accompanied by the Minister of National Defense Jean-Yves Le Drian.

    The video shows a young man in the crowd coming forward, shaking hands with Valls and then reaching out to slap him shouting, “This is Bretagne!”

    The security officers who were accompanying Valls were quick to neutralize the attacker and arrest him.

    With France under an extended state of emergency, the presidential candidate, who is also the former prime minister, is clearly taking his safety very seriously and will not tolerate any sort of bullying as he now wants to take the perpetrator to court, according to Europe 1 radio.

    According to the radio, the 18-year-old was arrested for an act of violence against an authorized person of the state. It remains unclear if the act was politically motivated.

    However, the sneaky slapper wasn’t the first one to assault Valls. In December, during his visit to Strasbourg, a man threw flour at the former prime minister in front of a restaurant where a meeting with ex-premier supporters was due to take place.

    A man rushed at Valls threw flour at him and the people surrounding him, shouting “49.3! Will not forget, will not forgive!”

    The minister’s guards rushed forward and arrested the perpetrator moments later.

    candidate, assault, presidential campaign, crowd, video, arrest, politics, Manuel Valls, France
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Totally deserved that slap you traitor!
      marcanhalt
      There are three things that are obvious about this. One, is that he is not the most likable guy to run for the office of President. Two, is that the 18-year old was not aware that this was going to be a two-man job; one to hold the sucker and the other to whack him. The third is that the French have a thing for faces. They are either kissing it, or they are wiping a kiss off with a slap across the face. All the kid was saying, was that Vall was not worth kissing.
      cast235
      He should NOT respond to this CLEAR PROVOCATION.
      I would go seat with him, and make him promise NEVER to try that again.
      He is a REAL MAN that need not sue for some petite cash.
