Russian Press Enjoys Moral Superiority Over Western News Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He cited incoming US President Donald Trump who said last week local news media needed "some moral compass." Trump has frequently criticized the CNN and the New York Times as "fake news" organizations.

"The press needs a moral compass. This exhibition proves our press has one. It underlies the superiority of Russian journalism," Kiselev said, speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition on Syria at the Russian parliament.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!