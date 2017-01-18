Syrian Truce 'First Step' Taken by Iran, Russia, Turkey in Peace Process - Zarif

"What we need to do at the international level is to help the Syrians reach the stage of starting to talk to each other and I believe the first step has been taken by Iran, Russia and Turkey in bringing about a cessation of hostilities," Zarif said speaking at the Davos forum.
Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.
All comments
Show new comments (0)