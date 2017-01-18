Syrian Truce 'First Step' Taken by Iran, Russia, Turkey in Peace Process - Zarif

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey adopted a joint statement in December to revive the political process to end the conflict in Syria. The document reaffirms respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"What we need to do at the international level is to help the Syrians reach the stage of starting to talk to each other and I believe the first step has been taken by Iran, Russia and Turkey in bringing about a cessation of hostilities," Zarif said speaking at the Davos forum.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.