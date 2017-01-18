Estonian FM Sees No Reason to Consider Anti-Russia Sanctions Relief

TALLINN (Sputnik) — Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine, and Brussels, Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

"Until Russia fulfills the Minsk agreements, we have no reason to consider changing or lifting sanctions. The unity of the European Union concerning this issue was confirmed at the recent EU summit," Mikser told RIA Novosti.

Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of a coup. In February 2015, the two sides reached a peace agreement after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine — the so-called Normandy Format — in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The sides have accused each other of violating the agreement since then.

